Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Will return Saturday

Vanderbilt (foot) has been cleared to make his season debut Saturday against the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vanderbilt will be sidelined for Thursday's game versus Boston, but barring any setbacks in the coming days, he'll be back in the rotation versus Golden State. After undergoing surgeries to both feet during the offseason followed by a lengthy rehab process, Vanderbilt will likely have heavy restrictions right out of the gate.