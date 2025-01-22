Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Will return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Vanderbilt (foot) has been cleared to make his season debut Saturday against the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vanderbilt will be sidelined for Thursday's game versus Boston, but barring any setbacks in the coming days, he'll be back in the rotation versus Golden State. After undergoing surgeries to both feet during the offseason followed by a lengthy rehab process, Vanderbilt will likely have heavy restrictions right out of the gate.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now