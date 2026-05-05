Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Vanderbilt (finger) has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder, Khobi Price of The California Post reports. He'll close with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across six minutes.

Vanderbilt exited to the locker room in the second quarter due to a right finger injury and will remain sidelined for the remainder of Tuesday's contest. The forward's playing time has decreased of late, so his absence shouldn't create major ripple effects in the Lakers' rotation, though Jake LaRavia could see a slightly larger role off the bench. More updates will likely follow, but for now, Vanderbilt should be considered questionable for Game 2 on Thursday.