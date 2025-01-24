Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt News: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Vanderbilt (foot) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After missing the entire 2024-25 season up to his point after having offseason surgery on both feet, Vanderbilt has been made available to play Saturday against Golden State. Although head coach JJ Redick has been non-committal about playing the veteran forward in San Francisco, he'll be available to come off the bench for the Lakers and could get on the floor for Los Angeles.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
