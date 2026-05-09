Jarred Vanderbilt News: Available to play

Vanderbilt (finger) is available for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt is back after a one-game absence, which could result in fewer minutes for Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia. Vanderbilt is averaging 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game this postseason.