Jarred Vanderbilt News: Available to play
Vanderbilt (finger) is available for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Vanderbilt is back after a one-game absence, which could result in fewer minutes for Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia. Vanderbilt is averaging 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game this postseason.
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