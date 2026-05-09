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Jarred Vanderbilt News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Vanderbilt (finger) is available for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt is back after a one-game absence, which could result in fewer minutes for Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia. Vanderbilt is averaging 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game this postseason.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
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