Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt News: Available vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Vanderbilt (foot) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt will be one of the few players in the Lakers' regular rotation who will play in the team's regular-season finale Sunday. The defensive-minded forward is averaging 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
