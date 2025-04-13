Jarred Vanderbilt News: Available vs. Portland

Vanderbilt (foot) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt will be one of the few players in the Lakers' regular rotation who will play in the team's regular-season finale Sunday. The defensive-minded forward is averaging 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 48.8 percent from the field.