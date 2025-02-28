Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt News: Chips in five points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 1:42pm

Vanderbilt produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

During his limited run Thursday, Vanderbilt was efficient and sank a three-pointer for a second consecutive contest. The 25-year-old has received fairly consistent playing time since returning from a lengthy absence due to a right foot injury, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 3.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
