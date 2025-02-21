Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt News: Good to go for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 7:34pm

Vanderbilt (foot) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Vanderbilt did not play in Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers due to right foot surgery management, but the 2018 second-round pick appears to have been given the green light to play in Saturday's contest. He's averaging 3.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 16.1 minutes per game across his 10 outings during the season.

