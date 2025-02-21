Jarred Vanderbilt News: Good to go for Saturday

Vanderbilt (foot) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Vanderbilt did not play in Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers due to right foot surgery management, but the 2018 second-round pick appears to have been given the green light to play in Saturday's contest. He's averaging 3.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 16.1 minutes per game across his 10 outings during the season.