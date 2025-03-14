Jarred Vanderbilt News: Moving to starting role Friday

Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers will be very shorthanded due to rest and injuries for this game, so Vanderbilt will be part of the starting unit. He's made just one start this season -- it came on a 111-101 loss to Boston on March 8, where he posted four points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes.