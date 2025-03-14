Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt News: Moving to starting role Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers will be very shorthanded due to rest and injuries for this game, so Vanderbilt will be part of the starting unit. He's made just one start this season -- it came on a 111-101 loss to Boston on March 8, where he posted four points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now