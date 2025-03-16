Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt News: Retreating to bench vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Vanderbilt will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Suns, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Dorian Finney-Smith will return from a one-game absence, pushing Vanderbilt to the second unit. Over his last 10 outings (two starts), the 25-year-old has averaged 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 19.6 minutes per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
