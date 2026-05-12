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Jarred Vanderbilt News: Sees three minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Vanderbilt finished Monday's 115-110 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound over three minutes.

After suffering a finger injury in Game 1, Vanderbilt made his second appearance of the series in Monday's Game 4. He played a very minor role for the Lakers in the regular season, posting averages of 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 17.4 minutes across 65 appearances.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
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