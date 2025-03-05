Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Vanderbilt closed Tuesday's 136-115 win over the Pelicans with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes.

Vanderbilt set a new season-high scoring mark, and along with Jaxson Hayes, is starting to trend in the right direction for the Lakers. He's eclipsed 20 minutes in two straight games, averaging 10.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.5 steals.

