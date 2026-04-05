Jarred Vanderbilt News: Will suit up Sunday
Vanderbilt (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Vanderbilt will shake off a questionable tag and should see increased playing time moving forward, as Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) are out for at least a month, while Marcus Smart (ankle) also remains sidelined. Over his past 10 appearances, Vanderbilt has averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Vanderbilt See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 630 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, October 26161 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025-26 NBA Injury Updates: Fantasy Basketball Players to Target & Stream165 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21166 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarred Vanderbilt See More