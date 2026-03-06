Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Allen (knee) did not practice Friday, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Allen injured his right knee midway through the third quarter of Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons and didn't return. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Cavaliers don't play until Sunday which helps his case.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
