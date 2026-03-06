Jarrett Allen Injury: Doesn't practice Friday
Allen (knee) did not practice Friday, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Allen injured his right knee midway through the third quarter of Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons and didn't return. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Cavaliers don't play until Sunday which helps his case.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2014 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 925 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More