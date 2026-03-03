Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Allen (knee) exited Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons in the third quarter and did not return. He finished with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes.

Allen sustained a right knee injury in the third and was tabbed doubtful to return. The severity of the injury is unclear, though the big man will have until Sunday's game against the Celtics to recover. If he's forced to miss time, Thomas Bryant would likely see a bump in minutes.

