Jarrett Allen Injury: Doubtful to return Tuesday
Allen is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a right knee injury, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Allen checked out of Tuesday's contest with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter and is unlikely to return. If the big man is unable to check back in, Thomas Bryant will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2011 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 922 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 427 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More