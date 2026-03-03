Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Doubtful to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Allen is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a right knee injury, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Allen checked out of Tuesday's contest with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter and is unlikely to return. If the big man is unable to check back in, Thomas Bryant will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

