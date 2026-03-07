Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Allen injured his right knee during the Cavaliers' win over the Pistons on Tuesday. The injury will sideline the veteran center for Sunday's contest, but he could return for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set against the 76ers on Sunday. Thomas Bryant figures to be the top candidate to enter Cleveland's starting lineup in Allen's absence.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago