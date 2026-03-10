Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Allen is set to miss a third consecutive game while working through a right knee injury, and his next opportunity to play is Friday against the Mavericks. Evan Mobley should continue to start at center in Allen's absence, and Thomas Bryant and Jaylon Tyson should both see more minutes in the rotation.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
