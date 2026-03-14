Jarrett Allen Injury: Out vs. Dallas
Allen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Allen will miss a fifth straight game Sunday, and the fact that he's once again being ruled out a full day before the game isn't encouraging, as there's no clear timetable for his return. Thomas Bryant should continue to see an expanded role in the frontcourt in Allen's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More