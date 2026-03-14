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Jarrett Allen Injury: Out vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Allen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Allen will miss a fifth straight game Sunday, and the fact that he's once again being ruled out a full day before the game isn't encouraging, as there's no clear timetable for his return. Thomas Bryant should continue to see an expanded role in the frontcourt in Allen's absence.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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