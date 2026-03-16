Jarrett Allen Injury: Out vs. Milwaukee
Allen (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Allen will miss his sixth consecutive matchup while nursing a right knee injury. His next chance to run the floor will arrive Thursday in Chicago, though the team has failed to indicate that the big man is nearing a return.
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