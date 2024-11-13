Fantasy Basketball
Jarrett Allen Injury: Plans to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Allen (leg) is planning to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, and the fact that he's planning to suit suggests he's more probable than questionable at this point. A final decision should be made closer to the 7:30 ET p.m. tipoff, but all signs point to the big suiting up for the Cavs on Wednesday.

