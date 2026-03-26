Jarrett Allen Injury: Questionable for Friday
Allen (knee) is questionable to face the Heat on Friday.
Allen hasn't played since March 3, but this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down with the knee injury, which suggests he's on the cusp of making his return. If Allen is cleared for Friday's game, he'll likely have strict minutes restrictions, but his return would mean less playing time for Thomas Bryant.
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