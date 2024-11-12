Jarrett Allen Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Allen is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a left lower leg strain.
Allen finds himself on the injury report for the first time this season after two bad performances, so this may have been bothering him for a few days already. If Allen is sidelined Wednesday, Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro could see increased playing time, while Tristan Thompson would be a candidate to enter the rotation.
