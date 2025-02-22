Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Allen (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Allen left Friday's 142-105 win over the Knicks after spraining his right index finger. X-rays didn't reveal any further damage than that, though he has yet to be given the green light to play Sunday. Tristan Thompson and Dean Wade would stand to see more playing time if Allen were to be sidelined.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now