Jarrett Allen Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Allen (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Allen left Friday's 142-105 win over the Knicks after spraining his right index finger. X-rays didn't reveal any further damage than that, though he has yet to be given the green light to play Sunday. Tristan Thompson and Dean Wade would stand to see more playing time if Allen were to be sidelined.