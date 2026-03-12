Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Allen (knee) is out for Friday's game in Dallas.

Allen is set to sit out his fourth straight game Friday, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Thomas Bryant and Jaylon Tyson will continue to pick up the slack in Allen's absence.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
