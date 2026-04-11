Jarrett Allen Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Along with several other key contributors, Allen will sit out Cleveland's regular-season finale, though he should be good to go for the playoffs. With the big man and Evan Mobley (calf) both unavailable, Larry Nance and Olivier Sarr should see increased playing time.
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