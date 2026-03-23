Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Allen (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Allen's streak of absences will extend to nine games as he continues to battle right knee tendinitis. He stayed in Cleveland during the Cavs' last road trip to rehab, and he's evidently not all that close to returning yet considering he's already been ruled out for Tuesday.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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