Jarrett Allen Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Allen (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Allen's streak of absences will extend to nine games as he continues to battle right knee tendinitis. He stayed in Cleveland during the Cavs' last road trip to rehab, and he's evidently not all that close to returning yet considering he's already been ruled out for Tuesday.
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