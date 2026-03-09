Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:14am

Allen is out for Monday's game against the 76ers with right knee tendonitis.

Allen is missing a second consecutive contest, and it's unclear if the star big man has resumed practicing. Evan Mobley will likely start at center again, while Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson should both play an expanded role in Allen's absence, making both players worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
