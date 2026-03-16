Jarrett Allen Injury: Set to miss road trip
Allen (knee) will miss Cleveland's upcoming three-game road trip.
Allen has already been downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, but the team has now ruled him out for two additional contests. He'll remain in Cleveland during the road trip to continue his treatment and rehabilitation.
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