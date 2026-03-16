Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Set to miss road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Allen (knee) will miss Cleveland's upcoming three-game road trip.

Allen has already been downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, but the team has now ruled him out for two additional contests. He'll remain in Cleveland during the road trip to continue his treatment and rehabilitation.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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