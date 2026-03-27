Jarrett Allen Injury: Upgraded to probable
Allen (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Allen is trending toward a return after being on the sidelines since March 3. After such a lengthy rehab, it's possible he'll face restrictions in his first game back. Thomas Bryant is likely to see less minutes with this news.
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