Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:56am

Allen (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Allen is trending toward a return after being on the sidelines since March 3. After such a lengthy rehab, it's possible he'll face restrictions in his first game back. Thomas Bryant is likely to see less minutes with this news.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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