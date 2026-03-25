Jarrett Allen Injury: Will remain out Wednesday
Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Allen's streak of absences will extend to double digits. He's battling right knee tendinitis, and the team continues to treat him as day-to-day. His next chance to suit up will come during Friday's rematch against the Heat before Cleveland starts a three-game road trip. Thomas Bryant should continue to see elevated minutes off the bench until Allen is cleared to play again.
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