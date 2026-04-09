Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen Injury: Won't play against Hawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Allen (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against Atlanta.

The Cavaliers are gearing up for the postseason, so Allen will take the night off Friday. With Thomas Bryant (calf) also sidelined, Evan Mobley will presumably slide over to the middle, with Larry Nance expected to see more action from off the bench.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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