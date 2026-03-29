Jarrett Allen Injury: Won't play Monday
Allen has been ruled out for Monday's game in Utah due to right knee injury management.
Allen will get hit with a maintenance day on the first leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be back for Tuesday's game in Los Angeles. Nae'Qwan Tomlin could see an uptick in minutes Monday with Allen unavailable.
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