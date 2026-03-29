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Jarrett Allen Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Allen has been ruled out for Monday's game in Utah due to right knee injury management.

Allen will get hit with a maintenance day on the first leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be back for Tuesday's game in Los Angeles. Nae'Qwan Tomlin could see an uptick in minutes Monday with Allen unavailable.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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