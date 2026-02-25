Jarrett Allen News: Another double-double

Allen generated 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Bucks.

Allen has now double-double in nine of his last 10 games, and his 27 points were his third most during that stretch. The 27-year-old center had a shot to tie it at the end of regulation, but it came just after the buzzer. During that 10-game stretch, Allen is averaging 22.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals over 29.2 minutes.