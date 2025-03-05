Jarrett Allen News: Big double-double in Tuesday's win

Allen finished Tuesday's 139-117 victory over the Bulls with 25 points (10-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

The double-double was his 34th of the season, while the 25 points represented his best scoring effort since Jan. 8. The 26-year-old center's elevated production came with Evan Mobley (rest) in street clothes for the first game of a back-to-back, so Allen is likely to fall back to his usual level Wednesday against the Heat. Over 13 appearances since the beginning of February, Allen has averaged 13.1 points, 11.2 boards, 2.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 74.0 percent from the floor.