Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Blocks three shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Allen registered nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 victory over Toronto in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Allen recorded at least three blocks for the third time in the past five games, a huge bonus given his season average of just 1.0 blocks per game. While the defensive contributions have been more than adequate, the same can't be said for the rest of his numbers. Through five games, he has averaged just 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 29
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
13 days ago