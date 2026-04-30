Jarrett Allen News: Blocks three shots in win
Allen registered nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 victory over Toronto in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Allen recorded at least three blocks for the third time in the past five games, a huge bonus given his season average of just 1.0 blocks per game. While the defensive contributions have been more than adequate, the same can't be said for the rest of his numbers. Through five games, he has averaged just 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.
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