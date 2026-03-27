Jarrett Allen News: Cleared to play Friday
Allen (knee) will play Friday versus Miami.
Allen was initially listed as probable, so the upgrade isn't much of a surprise. The 27-year-old hasn't played since March 3, so head coach Kenny Atkinson will take things slow by limiting him to around 20 minutes of work, according to Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland. As a result, Thomas Bryant should continue to see more minutes than usual from the second unit.
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