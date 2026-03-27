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Jarrett Allen News: Cleared to play Friday, Will start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 4:08pm

Allen (knee) will play Friday versus Miami.

Allen was listed as probable, so the upgrade isn't much of a surprise. The 27-year-old hasn't played since March 3, so Kenny Atkinson will take things slow by limiting him to around 20 minutes of work. As a result, Thomas Bryant should continue to see more minutes than usual from off the bench.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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