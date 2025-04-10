Fantasy Basketball
Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Doesn't start second half Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 5:55pm

Allen (rest) didn't start the second half of Thursday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.

Allen's goal is to play all 82 regular-season games this year, and he was the only usual starter for the Cavaliers to suit up Thursday. If the big man doesn't check back in, he'll finish with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that Allen would operate under a limited capacity, per Fedor, which could continue moving forward, as the club has two games remaining after Thursday.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
