Jarrett Allen News: Dominates in Game 7 win
Allen ended with 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-13 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 win over the Pistons in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Allen delivered another dominant Game 7 performance, scoring a postseason-high 23 points. It continues what has been an impressive stretch of games for Allen, who's averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 combined steals and blocks through 14 playoff appearances. Cleveland will now head to New York for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Allen should continue to play a prominent role in the Cavaliers' fortunes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 152 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 116 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More