Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Allen racked up 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

It was the 16th double-double of the season for Allen, but seven of them have come in eight February contests. On the month, the 27-year-old center is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes, but his usage is likely to take a hit now that Evan Mobley is back in action.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago