Jarrett Allen News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Allen racked up 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

It was the 16th double-double of the season for Allen, but seven of them have come in eight February contests. On the month, the 27-year-old center is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes, but his usage is likely to take a hit now that Evan Mobley is back in action.