Jarrett Allen News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Allen logged 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 win over the Heat in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After getting frequent rest down the stretch of the regular season while still suiting up for all 82 games, Allen saw his usual workload to begin the postseason and made an impact on defense in addition to recording his sixth career playoff double-double. While Allen's minutes and shot volume were down overall in 2024-25. he made up for it with improved efficiency, shooting a career-high 70.6 percent from the floor.