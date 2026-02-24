Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Allen amassed 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Knicks.

Allen turned in an extremely efficient performance Tuesday and finished as Cleveland's third-leading scorer. The 27-year-old center also led the team in rebounds, securing his fourth consecutive double-double. Allen has been a force on the glass of late, grabbing double-digit boards in eight of his nine February appearances. He has also been impressive as a scorer this month, during which he has averaged 21.4 points per contest.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
