Jarrett Allen News: Drops 20 in Brooklyn

Allen contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Nets.

The 27-year-old center has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and eight of 12 since the beginning of February. Over that span, Allen is averaging 22.1 points, 11.1 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals.