Jarrett Allen News: Drops 22 points in Game 2 loss
Allen notched 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Allen turned things around after a disappointing effort in Game 1, scoring 22 points for the second time in the past three games. Although he continues to battle foul trouble, Allen was at least able to push back over 30 minutes, albeit in a losing effort. With the series now headed to Cleveland, Allen will be hoping to repeat his efforts as the Cavaliers look to build some much-needed momentum.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 35 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 299 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 299 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 2612 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More