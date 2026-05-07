Jarrett Allen News: Drops 22 points in Game 2 loss

Allen notched 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Allen turned things around after a disappointing effort in Game 1, scoring 22 points for the second time in the past three games. Although he continues to battle foul trouble, Allen was at least able to push back over 30 minutes, albeit in a losing effort. With the series now headed to Cleveland, Allen will be hoping to repeat his efforts as the Cavaliers look to build some much-needed momentum.