Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Excellent two-way display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 9:29am

Allen closed with 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 victory over the Lakers.

Allen was efficient and dominant on both ends of the court, missing just two of his 14 shots from the field and making his presence on defense. This was just the third time this season in which he registered double-digit boards and multiple blocks in the same game. It was also the big man's 19th double-double of the campaign.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
