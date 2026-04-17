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Jarrett Allen News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:34pm

Allen (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.

Allen sat out the final two games of the regular season due to right knee injury maintenance, though he'll return for the start of the playoffs. In three regular-season appearances in April, the big man averaged 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks across 26.0 minutes per showing.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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