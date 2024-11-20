Jarrett Allen News: Fourth straight double-double

Allen totaled 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to Boston.

It's the fourth straight double-double for the 26-year-old center and his 11th of the season in 16 games. Allen is posting his usual numbers for the league-leading Cavaliers, averaging 14.3 points, 10.9 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals to begin the campaign while shooting 66.9 percent from the floor.