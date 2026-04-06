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Jarrett Allen News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:01pm

Allen (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Allen is no longer on the injury report after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set Sunday. He could see more usage Monday with several key players absent.

Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
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