Jarrett Allen News: Good to go Monday
Allen (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Allen is no longer on the injury report after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set Sunday. He could see more usage Monday with several key players absent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrett Allen See More