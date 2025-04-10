Jarrett Allen News: Grabs 10 boards in 16 minutes

Allen recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Allen was the only usual member of the starting five to suit up for Cleveland, as the Cavaliers are giving him the chance to play in all 82 games during the regular season. The big man didn't return during the second half, though he should be back in action for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set against the Knicks on Friday. However, with Cleveland having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Allen could be subject to light workloads Friday and in the regular-season finale Sunday versus the Pacers.