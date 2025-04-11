Jarrett Allen News: Handles normal workload in win

Allen totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Knicks.

Although Allen was limited to just 16 minutes in Thursday's narrow loss to Indiana, he was back to handling his normal workload while posting a double-double Friday. It's possible the top-seeded Cavaliers opt to rest several key players in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pacers, though. Allen has averaged 14.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.4 minutes while shooting 77.1 percent from the floor over his last nine games.